Truist Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,320 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OEF. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

OEF stock opened at $161.52 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $160.72 and a 52-week high of $222.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.94.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

