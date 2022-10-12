Truist Financial Corp Sells 12,078 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,078 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.11% of Rapid7 worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,017,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,789,000 after purchasing an additional 186,816 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,122,000. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 3.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $129.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.47.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $41.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.27. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.67 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $167.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.36 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

