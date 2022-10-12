Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,617 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.33% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOV. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $732,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSEARCA:VIOV opened at $147.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.95. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.14 and a 1-year high of $193.31.
