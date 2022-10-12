Truist Financial Corp Sells 17,885 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,885 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MEAR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 635,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,608,000 after buying an additional 53,346 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 62.0% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after buying an additional 62,063 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 89.7% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 94,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 44,815 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 63.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 32,749 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS MEAR opened at $49.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.71. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $50.17.

