Truist Financial Corp Sells 2,249 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.56.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

AAP stock opened at $168.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.72 and a 200-day moving average of $189.88. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.46 and a 12-month high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.74. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.61%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

