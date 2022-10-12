Truist Financial Corp Sells 41,491 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,491 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APO. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 323.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $47.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.13 and its 200-day moving average is $54.66. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $636.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.74 million. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 42.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is -51.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.17.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,472,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

