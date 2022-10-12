Truist Financial Corp Sells 4,396 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,396 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 95.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 37.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARW. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 2.2 %

ARW stock opened at $92.41 on Wednesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.17 and a twelve month high of $137.95. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.45.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $0.21. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

