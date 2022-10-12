Truist Financial Corp Sells 52,609 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,609 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.20% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYF stock opened at $67.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.99. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a one year low of $67.09 and a one year high of $91.95.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

