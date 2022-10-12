Truist Financial Corp Sells 63,137 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,137 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 30,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $961,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $56.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.31. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.43 and a fifty-two week high of $82.46.

