Truist Financial Corp Sells 7,360 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,360 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 19.4% during the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 21.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 23.0% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 61.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $352.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $335.99 and its 200-day moving average is $314.43. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.81. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.78 and a twelve month high of $361.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.74, for a total value of $10,426,644.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,942,196.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.04, for a total value of $65,408.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,445,543.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,600 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.74, for a total transaction of $10,426,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,157 shares in the company, valued at $86,942,196.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 252,456 shares of company stock valued at $85,368,311. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.20.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

