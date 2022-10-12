Truist Financial Corp Sells 7,794 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,208 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,794 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.08% of IDACORP worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 2,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in IDACORP by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in IDACORP in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in IDACORP in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

IDA stock opened at $97.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.59. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.81 and a 12 month high of $118.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.58 and its 200 day moving average is $108.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $358.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.19 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.03%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

