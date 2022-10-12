Truist Financial Corp Takes $3.82 Million Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 116,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,556,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,000 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 562.0% in the 1st quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810,000 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,723,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,647,000 after acquiring an additional 476,558 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,222,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,366,000 after acquiring an additional 786,200 shares during the period. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,910,000.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KWEB opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.58. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $54.43.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.