Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 4.1% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Hubbell by 2.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUBB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hubbell from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hubbell Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total transaction of $1,164,763.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $228.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $170.21 and a 12-month high of $238.94.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.40. Hubbell had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Stories

