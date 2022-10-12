Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,073 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Silicon Laboratories worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 5.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 32.7% in the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,751,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 866.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 34,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 31,334 shares in the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total transaction of $200,987.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,045.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total value of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,355.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christy Wyatt sold 1,495 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total transaction of $200,987.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,045.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $120.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.71. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.47 and a 12 month high of $211.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 239.09% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.38.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.