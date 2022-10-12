Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $37.76

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 37.76 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 38.16 ($0.46), with a volume of 2509373 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.10 ($0.50).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 82 ($0.99) to GBX 83 ($1.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 95 ($1.15) to GBX 90 ($1.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 75.33 ($0.91).

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Tullow Oil Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £547.89 million and a PE ratio of 822.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 48.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 50.71.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.