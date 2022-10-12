TwentyFour Income Fund (LON:TFIF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $93.94

Shares of TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 93.94 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 95 ($1.15), with a volume of 1240345 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94 ($1.14).

TwentyFour Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £600.61 million and a P/E ratio of 1,357.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 102.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 104.34.

TwentyFour Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st were issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. TwentyFour Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.57%.

About TwentyFour Income Fund

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

