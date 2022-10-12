UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $53.90

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 53.90 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 54.10 ($0.65), with a volume of 1056870 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.30 ($0.68).

UK Commercial Property REIT Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 67.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.97. The firm has a market cap of £677.32 million and a PE ratio of 210.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.16.

UK Commercial Property REIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a GBX 2.77 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from UK Commercial Property REIT’s previous dividend of $0.80. UK Commercial Property REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UK Commercial Property REIT

UK Commercial Property REIT Company Profile

In other UK Commercial Property REIT news, insider Michael Ayre purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £39,000 ($47,124.21).

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised £530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

