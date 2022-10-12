UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $53.90

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 53.90 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 54.10 ($0.65), with a volume of 1056870 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.30 ($0.68).
UK Commercial Property REIT Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 67.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.97. The firm has a market cap of £677.32 million and a PE ratio of 210.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.16.
UK Commercial Property REIT Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a GBX 2.77 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from UK Commercial Property REIT’s previous dividend of $0.80. UK Commercial Property REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.
Insider Buying and Selling at UK Commercial Property REIT
UK Commercial Property REIT Company Profile
UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised £530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.
Featured Articles
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for UK Commercial Property REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UK Commercial Property REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.