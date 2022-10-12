Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $491.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.27.

Shares of ULTA opened at $396.80 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $451.30. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $407.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.21.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.74. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

