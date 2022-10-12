United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on UTHR. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.88.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

UTHR stock opened at $211.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 7.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $245.48.

Insider Activity

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 4,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $1,027,887.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $8,218,806.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.96, for a total value of $787,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,835 shares in the company, valued at $637,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 4,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $1,027,887.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,218,806.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,612 shares of company stock worth $5,978,067 over the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

