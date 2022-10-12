Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,196 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNVR. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 8.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 71.4% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,964,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,500 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 5.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,177,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,284,000 after purchasing an additional 65,615 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Univar Solutions in the second quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNVR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Univar Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Univar Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

UNVR opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.04. Univar Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.63.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $102,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,371.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Univar Solutions news, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.19 per share, for a total transaction of $654,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $102,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 161,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,371.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

