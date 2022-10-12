Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 54.1% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $81.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $81.45 and a 12 month high of $145.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.50.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

