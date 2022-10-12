Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $83.16

Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $83.16 and last traded at $83.34, with a volume of 1266 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.45.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.65.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 22,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 29.7% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 805.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,322,000 after buying an additional 153,900 shares during the period. Alpha Square Group S LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 290.6% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 291,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,143,000 after buying an additional 216,545 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

