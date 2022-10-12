Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 228.1% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 137.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $162.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.49. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $157.31 and a 52 week high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

