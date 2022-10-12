Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $165.95 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $160.01 and a 52 week high of $223.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.66.

