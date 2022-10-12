Victrex (LON:VCT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1,574.00

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,574 ($19.02) and last traded at GBX 1,575 ($19.03), with a volume of 11547 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,604 ($19.38).

Several research analysts have commented on VCT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,140 ($25.86) to GBX 2,190 ($26.46) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price objective on shares of Victrex in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,757.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,765.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,005.00.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

