Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LON:VEIL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $595.00

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (LON:VEIL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 595 ($7.19) and last traded at GBX 595 ($7.19), with a volume of 46043 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 598 ($7.23).

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.12. The company has a quick ratio of 247.74, a current ratio of 247.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 668.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 684.20.

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Dragon Capital Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

