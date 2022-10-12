VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on VSE from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on VSE from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on VSE from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of VSE stock opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. VSE has a one year low of $31.85 and a one year high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.03 and its 200 day moving average is $39.20. The firm has a market cap of $496.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Trading of VSE

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. VSE had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $241.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.87 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that VSE will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VSE by 71.0% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 206,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after acquiring an additional 85,794 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of VSE by 14.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 609,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,081,000 after acquiring an additional 76,295 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VSE by 22.0% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 219,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after acquiring an additional 39,597 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of VSE by 32.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 27,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of VSE by 169.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 43,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 27,115 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

