Wayfair (NYSE:W) Sets New 52-Week Low at $29.67

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.67 and last traded at $30.22, with a volume of 19741 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

W has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Wayfair from $140.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.96.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,874 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $317,137.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,189.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 4,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $157,718.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,397.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $317,137.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,189.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,442 shares of company stock valued at $902,497 in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 9,872.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 474,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,655,000 after purchasing an additional 469,425 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.5% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 31,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1,909.1% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 60,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 57,273 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,914,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,059,000 after purchasing an additional 362,256 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.