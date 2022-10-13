2,752 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Purchased by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC acquired a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,752 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 18,263.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,445 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 298,034 shares of company stock worth $46,105,704. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Apple Stock Performance
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.69.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.
