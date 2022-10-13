32,026 Shares in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,026 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Terminix Global by 5.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 483,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,051,000 after buying an additional 22,960 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Terminix Global during the first quarter worth $9,798,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Terminix Global in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Terminix Global in the first quarter valued at $1,954,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Terminix Global by 41.6% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

TMX opened at $37.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.90. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.45 and a beta of 0.94. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.30 and a 1-year high of $48.69.

Terminix Global ( NYSE:TMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.36 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 3.15%. Analysts predict that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Terminix Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

