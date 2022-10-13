32,457 Shares in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 32,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 157.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 79.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 205.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at $200,000.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

ALSN opened at $35.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.39 and its 200 day moving average is $37.72.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.09). Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $664.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 18.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.

Allison Transmission Profile

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Featured Articles

