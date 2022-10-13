78,956 Shares in Cambria Global Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOM) Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 78,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 154.6% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 99,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 60,652 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter.

Cambria Global Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GMOM opened at $28.86 on Thursday. Cambria Global Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.87 and a fifty-two week high of $33.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.32.

