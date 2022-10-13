9,102 Shares in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DISH. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH opened at $13.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average is $20.87. DISH Network Co. has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $44.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DISH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of DISH Network to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.21.

In related news, Director James Defranco purchased 163,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,963,466.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 713,937 shares in the company, valued at $12,929,399.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 453,585 shares of company stock worth $8,040,360. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

