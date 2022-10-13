968 Shares in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth about $33,647,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,386,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,754,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,953,000 after purchasing an additional 35,610 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,444,000 after purchasing an additional 22,545 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy USA Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:MUSA opened at $279.70 on Thursday. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $159.97 and a one year high of $303.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.94.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $2.18. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 68.86%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MUSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total value of $14,274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 463,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,326,831.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total transaction of $14,274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 463,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,326,831.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $327,814.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,263,155.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

