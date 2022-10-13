Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 737,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6,849.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $2.50 on Thursday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $4.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

