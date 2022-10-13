Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 2.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 46.4% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 42.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 25.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $263,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 238,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,157,360.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $263,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 238,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,157,360.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $1,645,593.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,260,517.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 595,279 shares of company stock valued at $72,641,588 over the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Airbnb Stock Up 5.2 %

ABNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Argus assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.57.

ABNB opened at $112.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $212.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

