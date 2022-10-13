Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $62,390,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,341,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,863,000 after acquiring an additional 539,580 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,374,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 3,061.3% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 455,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after acquiring an additional 440,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1,396.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 469,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,210,000 after acquiring an additional 437,707 shares during the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.44.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALK stock opened at $41.21 on Thursday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.38.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.25. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alaska Air Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

See Also

