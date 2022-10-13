Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,961.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,158 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2,050.2% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,004,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008,600 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2,053.0% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $770,314,000 after buying an additional 6,915,879 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2,089.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,800,274 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $509,837,000 after buying an additional 4,581,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,053,756,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $1,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.39.

AMZN opened at $112.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,148 shares of company stock worth $15,764,696. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

