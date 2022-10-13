Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,301,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,148 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 16.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,965,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,107,000 after acquiring an additional 993,290 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,743,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,876,000 after acquiring an additional 85,796 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $48.06 on Thursday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $48.03 and a 12 month high of $65.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

