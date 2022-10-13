Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,904 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Ally Financial by 1,510.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.43 and its 200-day moving average is $36.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $56.28.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.29%.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

