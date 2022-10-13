Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €18.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($18.88) price target on Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ALO. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) price target on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($37.76) price target on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($33.67) price target on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday.

Alstom Stock Up 0.7 %

EPA ALO opened at €17.13 ($17.48) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is €22.19. Alstom has a 12 month low of €25.65 ($26.17) and a 12 month high of €37.37 ($38.13).

About Alstom

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

