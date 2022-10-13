Amalgamated Bank Acquires New Stake in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in American National Bankshares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American National Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in American National Bankshares by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in American National Bankshares by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in American National Bankshares by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 40.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on American National Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American National Bankshares Stock Performance

AMNB stock opened at $33.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $351.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.94. American National Bankshares Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.62 and a 1 year high of $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.81.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.33 million for the quarter. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 34.24%.

American National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

