Amalgamated Bank Purchases New Shares in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 239.3% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 338.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 54.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 75,348 shares in the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 56.6% in the first quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 16,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in ALX Oncology by 47.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,133,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,060,000 after purchasing an additional 691,410 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALXO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

ALX Oncology Trading Up 3.9 %

ALXO stock opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.93. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $62.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.37.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.15). As a group, equities analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALX Oncology Profile

(Get Rating)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

