Amalgamated Bank Takes $48,000 Position in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,799 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Benefitfocus by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Benefitfocus during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Benefitfocus by 27.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Benefitfocus during the first quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Benefitfocus by 125.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 17,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently commented on BNFT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.
Benefitfocus Trading Down 2.8 %
Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.
Benefitfocus Profile
Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Benefitfocus (BNFT)
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.