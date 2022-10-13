Amalgamated Bank Takes $49,000 Position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 365.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OSBC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Old Second Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ OSBC opened at $13.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $597.59 million, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.04. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $15.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.13.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $54.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.27 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

About Old Second Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

