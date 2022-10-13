Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,859.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,955 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 39,814 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 4.9% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,584.2% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 2,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,987.0% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $112.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.21, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,148 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,696 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.