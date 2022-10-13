Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,873.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 70,840 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.4% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,868,000. ETF Store Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,252,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $112.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.21, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,148 shares of company stock worth $15,764,696 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.39.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

