Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,127.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,745 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,584.2% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,700.0% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,987.0% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $112.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 321,148 shares of company stock worth $15,764,696. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.