Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,010.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,809 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,965 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $110,725,825,000 after purchasing an additional 543,744 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2,050.2% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,004,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008,600 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2,053.0% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $770,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915,879 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Amazon.com by 14.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,213,777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,996,815,000 after purchasing an additional 639,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2,089.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,800,274 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $509,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581,020 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $112.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.21, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,148 shares of company stock worth $15,764,696 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.39.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

