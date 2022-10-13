Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,010.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,809 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,965 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $110,725,825,000 after purchasing an additional 543,744 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2,050.2% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,004,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008,600 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2,053.0% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $770,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915,879 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Amazon.com by 14.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,213,777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,996,815,000 after purchasing an additional 639,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2,089.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,800,274 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $509,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581,020 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amazon.com Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $112.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.21, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.33.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,148 shares of company stock worth $15,764,696 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.39.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
