Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,011.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,532 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,128 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $579,225,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $939,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $112.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.21, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.39.

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,148 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,696 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

